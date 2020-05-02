Natalie Roush Shows Off Curves In Tiny, White Bikini While Enjoying Some Fruit Outside

Natalie Roush showed off her stunning curves in a new post on her Instagram account on Friday. In a series of photos on her feed, the model sported a tiny, white two-piece that did nothing but favors for her assets as she lounged outside with some fresh fruit.

The photos showed Natalie sitting on a brown outdoor couch in front of an iron fence. In the background, a pond could be seen, as well as small buildings across the water. A large tree behind Natalie provided a bit of shade, but fans could still see that it was a beautifully sunny day. The rays shined down on Natalie and highlighted her toned muscles.

Natalie’s look included a triangle-shaped, white bikini top with strings that tied around her neck and between her breasts. The plunging neckline of the top just barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on display via the open back.

Natalie’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong. The tiny fabric covered only what was necessary and remained low on her waist to show off her abs further. Meanwhile, the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs looked better than ever in the bikini bottoms.

Natalie accessorized the outfit with a dainty necklace. She appeared to be rocking a subtle makeup look, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Natalie’s long, brown hair was styled into a high ponytail, which was held together by an orange scrunchie.

In the first photo, Natalie posed on her knees with her legs spread. She arched her back and leaned forward, smiling slightly for the camera. The second image showed her with her lips parted slightly as she looked to the side. Finally, in the third shot, she lifted a canister of fruit to her tummy and pursed her lips with closed eyes.

The post garnered more than 43,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“But you’re the best snack,” one fan said.

“You’re gorgeous,” another user added.

“Sun is shining and so are you,” a third follower wrote with flame emoji.

Natalie’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she modeled a black bikini and jeans, which her followers loved.