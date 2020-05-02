Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In A Pink Crop Top And White Lacy Underwear

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente surprised her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot quadruple Instagram update in which she rocked a colorful crop top and white lacy underwear. Yaslen didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the picture appeared to have been taken at her apartment, as she was perched on the edge of her bed.

Yaslen’s bed was covered in textured linens in neutral tones, including pale gray, charcoal and white. Her headboard featured a white textured fabric, and three black-and-white photographs were mounted above the headboard.

However, Yaslen’s curvaceous physique remained the focal point of the sizzling snap, as she rocked a skimpy ensemble. The outfit was from the brand Dolls Kill, and Yaslen made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The crop top she wore was in a pink pattern that almost appeared cloudy, with swirls of white adding an extra element. The word “angel” was printed across the chest in pale blue lettering, and spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders. The neckline didn’t reveal any cleavage, but her sculpted arms and flat stomach were still on display.

Yaslen paired the pink crop top with some white lacy underwear. The sides of her bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs and accentuating her hourglass physique. They also dipped scandalously low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned stomach. Yaslen’s blond locks were down in voluminous curls, and she braced one hand on the bed behind her while the other played with her tresses.

Yaslen gazed seductively at the camera in her first snap, but in the second, she glanced away, flashing a flirtatious smile while toying with her curls. Her beauty look for the post was natural, with bold brows and a brown hue on her lips.

Yaslen’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and it racked up over 47,400 likes within just 16 hours. It also received 519 comments from Yaslen’s eager fans.

“Looking so pretty babe,” one fan said, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Why do you rock everything,” another follower added.

“Omg, you’re so gorgeous,” one fan commented.

In the fourth snap, Yaslen cropped out most of her face so that the focus remained on her ample assets and voluptuous hourglass physique.

Yaslen loves to show off her fit figure in a wide variety of looks, including barely-there swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sizzling double Instagram update in which she rocked a minuscule black bikini. Yaslen took two selfies at home in her apartment that showed off her toned body.