Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Killer Curves In Colorful Two-Piece Lingerie By Savage X Fenty

Venezuelan bombshell Victoria Villarroel sent temperatures soaring around the world after she shared a series of new revealing snapshots of herself on social media on Friday, May 1. The 27-year-old model took to Instagram to share the sexy look with her 1.2 million followers.

The television personality, who is famously known for being Kylie Jenner’s former personal assistant on Life Of Kylie, looked gorgeous as she was photographed on a pink sheet for the series, which consisted of three photos. Victoria exuded a sexy vibe as she switched between a number of sultry poses and angles while laying down. Her long raven locks were styled pin straight as they cascaded behind her head onto the sheet.

Victoria also added a touch of glamour to the look by sporting a full face of makeup that complemented her tanned complexion. The flawless application included a foundation, filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, shimmering eyeshadow, a light-pink lipstick, and blush and bronzer. However, it was her curves that stole the show, as they were on display in a revealing two-piece lingerie set from Savage X Fenty.

The model’s colorful bra featured a small star design and two straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment looked to be made out of a slight sheer material that tightly hugged her assets as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

The model paired the top with matching briefs that also provided just minimal coverage as they showcased her derriere and her curvy hips. The bottoms’ high-waisted design further drew attention to her slim and toned core.

The beauty did not accessorize the look as it was eye-catching enough on its own. She did not provide a geotag for the post, but mentioned in the post’s caption that she was very “excited” to be partnered up with Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand designed by Rihanna.

The sultry series was met with widespread approval and support from many of Victoria’s fans, garnering more than 130,000 likes since going live on Instagram. Hundreds of fans also relayed their thoughts in the comments section, praising Victoria on her enviable physique, her beauty, and her revealing outfit.

Victoria has served up a number of smoking-hot snapshots of herself on social media as of late. On April 25, she captivated her fans after she rocked a revealing bikini-clad slideshow that flaunted her curvy body, per The Inquisitr. The popular post accumulated more than 191,000 likes.