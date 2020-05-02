Sophie Dee Shows Off Her Sultry Body In Skimpy Red Nightie

In her latest post on Instagram, Sophie Dee made it known that her fondest wish was for her nearly seven million followers to have a good weekend. As part of her own contribution to that weekend goodwill, the Welsh actress included a sizzling new photograph that has been riling her admirers to tremendous effect.

With a heart emoji included in the caption, Sophie ensured that everyone was feeling the love by posing for a picture in lacy, red lingirie.

Per her usual, Sophie’s eyes are very prominent in the picture, seemingly beaming out from the screen and bordered by her perfect eyebrows. Meanwhile, a warm, come-hither expression graces her face, which is skillfully highlighted in the photo through the perfect balance of her own, natural beauty and accentuation through make-up effect; nothing more than light flourishes are needed when Sophie is composing a shot. The same applies to her golden brown hair, which is flowing out to one side as she holds it up with her hands.

Aside from a pair of small, stud earrings and a thin, gold bracelet, Sophie had no need of additional accessories in the picture. All of the focus is on her own form, which is more than enough to entice even the most discerning fan. Though her body is partially masked by the red nightie, it somehow manages to make the curves created by her hips, waist and ample bosom even more prominent.

Every inch of the lace hugs and conforms to the skin that it touches while making the contrast between her voluptuous shape and the straight lines of her bed frame even more apparent.

Sophie’s latest offering has predictably blown up on IG. Within and hour of hitting the web, the post had more than 30,000 likes and had inspired several hundred comments. As one might expect, commenters are expressing their appreciation for Sophie’s visual artistry in droves.

One fan was left with no words by the picture, instead commenting with a string of heart emoji.

Another commented that Sophie looked “crazy beautiful,” which is true, however longtime followers know that it’s just par for the course.

For people that are just now coming to admire Sophie, the actress has been extremely active on IG recently, posting sizzling photo after sizzling photo. As reported by Inquisitr, she recently posted a picture of herself in a skimpy bathing suit with her hair down while sitting poolside.