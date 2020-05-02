David Axelrod Says Obama Campaign Found No Evidence Of Sexual Misconduct Claims When Vetting Joe Biden

The Obama campaign found no claims of sexual misconduct against Joe Biden when vetting him for the vice president role, the former head of Obama’s campaign said this week.

David Axelrod, who served as a top aide for Obama’s two White House campaigns, wrote in an opinion column for CNN that the thorough process of looking into Biden’s background uncovered nothing like the sexual assault claim he is now facing from a former staffer named Tara Reade. She claims that Biden sexually assaulted her in a secluded part of the U.S. Senate building in 1993, saying she lodged a complaint against him.

Axelrod wrote that the Obama campaign was thorough in its vetting process, which aimed to uncover any vulnerabilities in potential vice president candidates. Axelrod wrote that this process would have uncovered any formal complaints filed against Biden during his 36 years in the Senate, but said that nothing at all came up.

“Had any credible issue been raised, you can be sure Biden would not have been the nominee,” Axelrod noted. “Obama would not have tolerated it, even if he and Biden were close then, which they were not.”

Axelrod added that Reade did not surface the allegation against Biden while he was on the presidential ticket in 2008, and also did not raise her concerns privately to the Obama vetting team.

Biden broke his silence on the allegation this week, saying in an MSNBC interview that the incident Reade described never happened. Biden has called for a thorough investigation and asked for the National Archives to make public any information from his time in the U.S. Senate that could shed light on the claims.

Axelrod echoed Biden’s sentiment that women who come forward with allegations should he heard, saying that Reade deserves the same.

“Our society is just now confronting a long, sordid history of disregarding accusations and silencing women who were sexually abused or assaulted. Women who come forward deserve to be taken seriously and treated with respect, and Tara Reade’s story should be heard and thoroughly investigated,” he wrote.

Others have backed Biden, with top Democrats saying they believe him and even Republican Lindsey Graham saying that he had never seen Biden act in an inappropriate manner during their work together on the U.S. Senate. Donald Trump also said that there is a chance Biden is facing a “false” allegation, which Trump said he has faced himself. Both Trump and Graham have called on Biden to release any information that could pertain to Reade’s claim.