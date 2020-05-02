Vegan French Model Anais Zanotti Flaunts Washboard Abs In Cobalt Crop Top & Skimpy Boy Shorts

Anais Zanotti showed off her washboard abs on social media over the weekend. Not only did she look strong, but she looked smoking hot as well. The trainer flaunted her magnificent physique and had her followers flocking to view her post.

The former Playboymodel wore a cobalt-colored crop top in a textured fabric. She displayed her ample cleavage but it was her abs that took center stage, much to the delight of her fans. She paired the skimpy top with a tiny pair of boy shorts that clung to her legs like a second skin.

Anais, who is of French and Italian descent, posted two photos that showed off her figure. In the first snap, she sat on her haunches and looked directly at the camera. She looked much younger than her 34 years in the snap thanks to her high ponytail and clear skin. The second pic showed Anais flaunting her triceps and looking fierce. In addition, she parted her legs and gave her fans an unobstructed view of her lithe and muscular body.

Anais ripped abs and minuscule waist had fans contemplating her tempting offer. In her caption, she encouraged her followers to invest in their health and physical wellbeing. She asked her fans what they had learned in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fitness model opined that one needed very little to get into shape. She stressed that healthy eating, rest, and physical exercise were paramount in taking good care of your health.

Anais continued with her thoughts that it was nonsensical to wear gloves and masks in public if you were not prioritizing your health at home. She felt that eating junk food and a sedentary lifestyle would eventually cost you. She raised the point that “crap food” may be cheaper in the short-term, but that medical bills were far costlier if one developed chronic conditions due to poor lifestyle choices. The model then made an incredible offer to ten fans who wanted to commit to a program with her.

Anais has over 524,000 followers on Instagram alone. Many fans also adhere to a plant-based lifestyle – Anais is a vegan – and are encouraged that they can also build muscle without including animal protein in their diet. Her message seemed to resonate with her fans. More than 6,000 liked the post, while over 300 people took to the comments section to let her know their thoughts.

“Strong beauty,” one fan complimented.

“Killer look Anais ???? home workouts have been fun,” another said.

A third Instagram user told Anais that he enjoyed the workout videos that she has been posting amid the pandemic.

“I’m enjoying my home workouts ???? Hope we can go back to the gym soon… I enjoy watching your home workouts and trying them, they are amazing. Keep it up,” he added.