WWE News: Jeff Hardy Wants Retirement Match With Brock Lesnar

Jeff Hardy was a guest on this week’s After the Bell podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics about his wrestling career. However, during the interview he opened up about his desire for a couple of future matches, including a retirement bout against Brock Lesnar.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Hardy believes that the match would be fitting end to his career as he was Lesnar’s first opponent in WWE. The superstars faced each other at Backlash 2002, but the match was over quickly as Lesnar dominated the bout and defeated Hardy in under five minutes.

However, Hardy doesn’t want the match because he has a desire to even the score. He simply admires Lesnar’s talent and is interested in facing the company’s biggest star once again.

“He’s just intimidating and insanely gifted. To be as successful as he was in the MMA world? It’s just amazing. So yeah that’d be interesting, then maybe, maybe that can be my last match?”

Hardy also said that he’d expect to get his “a** kicked” by Lesnar, suggesting that he doesn’t care if he takes another beating at the hands of “The Beast Incarnate.”

Hardy and Lesnar would certainly be a marquee match, even if a retirement stipulation wasn’t involved. However, those plans could be some way off due to both superstars being on different brands for the time being. Hardy is a member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster and Lesnar is on the red brand. However, Hardy also revealed that he has another dream opponent in his sight.

During the conversation, Hardy said that he’d love to have a cinematic match with Bray Wyatt, similar to The Boneyard Match and Firefly Fun House, both of which took place at this year’s WrestleMania.

As quoted by Ringside News, Hardy even discussed a bizarre idea that he and his wife, Beth Hardy, came up with for a match against “The Fiend.”

“Like what if we do something like he beats me and takes me under the ring and all of a sudden I’m in the Fun House and it’s like a black and white TV and it’s like the Twilight Zone.'”

Hardy then went on to say that the match could be called the “Flylight Zone” and could revolve around Hardy trying to escape from the world of black and white television.

Of course, Hardy has a storied history in matches of this ilk, as he was instrumental in the creation of Matt Hardy’s Final Deletion matches in Impact Wrestling.