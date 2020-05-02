Texas Park Ranger Shoved Into A Lake After Reminding Crowd To Social Distance, Suspect Arrested

On Thursday, a Texas park ranger was pushed into Lake Austin in Texas after he reminded the crowd to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic. A video of the incident later surfaced online. A witness allegedly recorded the footage and shared it on Snapchat, reports KXAN.

Since the incident, a 25-year-old named Brandon James Hicks has been arrested as a suspect. He is being charged with the attempted assault on a public servant and for damage public property (the ranger’s emergency radio).

NBC News reports that the park ranger’s name is Cassidy Zukeran Stillwell.

In the video, Stillwell can be heard saying, “Disperse yourselves. You’re not engaging in that six feet of distance with each other.”

The video shows Stillwell talking to a crowd of people, most of whom were wearing swimsuits.

Not long after he tells them to social distance, a man says, “I got you,” from off-screen before suddenly trying to push the ranger into the water.

Stillwell managed to grab the other guy and pull him into the water with him. Shortly after, he jumps out of the lake and runs away. Stillwell gets out of the water a few seconds later and walks off.

According to the police report obtained by KXAN, the ranger was trying to disperse the guests because they were drinking and smoking, which is illegal in Commons Ford Park, where the incident took place.

“Brandon’s intentional and reckless action could have caused the Ranger to strike his head on the dock as he was falling, and render himself unconscious in at least 3 feet of water where he could have drowned to death,” the affidavit said.

The article also quotes the person who filmed the footage. They said they were happy about Hicks’ arrest, and many of the others agreed. The witness told police the ranger was being quite courteous before Hicks violently intervened.

NBC News reports that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott never prohibited people from attending parks when he issues the stay-at-home order back in March. Texas has also begun to slowly reopen select businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores, and more throughout the state.

Many people on social media appeared hopeful that Hicks would spend time in jail, adding that they did not think it was okay for him to assault a public servant.

“I hope the guy spends some time in jail. After he gets Covid he might respect the rules,” tweeted one user.