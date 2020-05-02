Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Share A Smooch During Their Fun Number One Party

Gwen and Blake were celebrating in Oklahoma.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were surrounded by family as they celebrated their romantic duet topping the country music charts.

On Friday, Gwen took to Instagram to give her 10.1 million followers an inside look at the party that she and Blake threw to celebrate the incredible success of “Nobody But You.” The sweet love song from Blake’s new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, helped Gwen earn an honor that the “Hollaback Girl” singer never could have imagined earlier in her music career, and it’s clear that she’s happy about sitting atop Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

Gwen showed the world just how thrilled she is by sharing a Boomerang video of herself and Blake celebrating their accomplishment with a kiss. In the looping clip, Blake came in fast to plant a wet one on his girlfriend’s glossy pink lips. Gwen puckered up and closed her eyes as she and Blake shared a quick smooch.

Gwen looked glamorous as always with her long, dark eyelashes and winged eyeliner. She added a pop of color to her beauty look by using bright blue eyeliner to draw her wings. She was wearing her platinum blond hair down and straight, while the back of Blake’s mullet-in-progress was curled. He had the short sides of his salt-and-pepper hair covered up with one of his green trucker hats.

Gwen shared more footage from the number one party in her Instagram stories. It took place at one of Blake’s properties in Oklahoma. The building had white walls, a kitchen area, dining table, and plenty of seating. Gwen’s videos showed that Blake was wearing a colorful Hawaiian shirt and jeans, while she was dressed in a baggy gray hoodie and a pair of skinny jeans.

The couple was joined by Gwen’s three sons, Kingston 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. Other party attendees included Gwen’s brother Todd and his family. Blake previously said that many of Gwen’s family members are staying with them in Oklahoma as they ride out the COVID-19 outbreak. Blake’s sweet hound dog, Betty, also made an appearance in Gwen’s videos.

Gwen and Blake were shown opening small gifts from Todd and his wife, Jenny. Gwen got a selfie neck holder, and Blake was super excited about his multipurpose tool that included a hammer and 17 other folding implements.

Gwen also showed off a poster hanging on the wall. It was a picture of Gwen as a little girl. She was wearing a cowboy hat and holding up two kittens as she smiled at the camera.

“When I grow up, I’m gonna marry Blake Shelton,” the poster read.

Gwen teared up in a few of her videos, and she shared a heartfelt message with her fans about how grateful she is for their support.

“Thank you guys so much for listening to ‘Nobody But You’ and getting us to number one,” Gwen said. “It’s hard for me to take it in, but sending love to you all, and everybody be safe. Love you.”