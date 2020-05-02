WWE Spoilers: Mystery Partner Match, Former Champion’s Return Set For ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

Next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is already massively built up, and it includes the return of a WWE fan-favorite. On the final show before Money In The Bank, a big six-man tag team match will take place with one mystery partner yet to be named. The show is going to be stacked and fans are overly excited about the return of Jeff Hardy after more than a year out of action.

Last night’s episode from the blue brand had plenty of action, but it appeared to be designed more around building up next week.

King Corbin and Daniel Bryan battled it out, but the former ended up disqualified after throwing a ladder at his opponent. Bryan was able to come back, but Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura joined in to help the king take control of Bryan, as reported by WWE.

Cesaro and Nakamura are getting involved with Corbin in this angle since Sami Zayn is staying away from WWE television as of this time.

After that back-and-forth on SmackDown, WWE made a six-man tag team match for next week’s show. Corbin will team with Nakamura and Cesaro to take on the team of Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a mystery partner to be named later.

The other significant announcement is that Jeff Hardy is finally returning to WWE television. The “Charismatic Enigma” has been out of action since April of last year due to injuries, surgeries, and some out-of-the-ring legal troubles.

WWE has been airing a four-part series detailing his career and the journey to his current position in life. The series has had parts titled “Rise,” “Fall,” “Redemption,” and “Comeback,” which are all now completed and done.

There has been no word as to what Hardy will be doing, but clues have floated around in recent weeks. Sheamus, who also recently returned to the ring, has had choice words for Hardy, and it would not be surprising to see a face-off of some sort between the two superstars.

SmackDown is also going to feature a tag team match with Sasha Banks and Bayley taking on the team of Lacey Evans and Tamina Snuka.

With this being the go-home show to Money In The Bank, the blue brand will feature a face-to-face meeting with Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. The two will battle it out for the WWE Universal Championship at the pay-per-view event, but this will be their first meeting since the booking of the match.