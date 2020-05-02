Lisa Lanceford Bares Her Toned Midsection In Gray Sports Bra For New ‘Ab Burner’ Workout On Instagram

Lisa Lanceford shared an intense new ab workout in the latest video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clips, the British fitness trainer showed off her toned midsection in a gray sports bra and paired that with matching leggings.

Working out in what appeared to be her living room, she started her circuit with a set of lying knee tucks. For this exercise, she lay on a pink yoga mat, placed her hand at her sides, and extended her legs in front of her. Then she raised her knees toward her chest and then straightened them, keeping her legs in the air as she did so.

In the second video, she moved on to a series of heel taps. She remained in the same starting position with her back on the floor but this time she raised her knees and kept her knees on the floor. Then she leaned her torso to one side and reached her hand toward her heel, before repeating the movement on the other side.

In the third video, she knocked out a set of bicycle crunches. Like the previous videos, she kept her back on the floor for this one and alternated raising her knees and kicking her legs forward in a semi-circular motion. As she completed her reps she slowly raised her legs upward.

In the fourth video, she reversed the motion of her bicycle kicks.

In her caption, she suggested doing 12 repetitions of the exercises in the circuit. She also instructed her followers to do each exercise after the other with no rest in between and to repeat the circuits two or three times. Thirty-second breaks between rounds are ideal, she added.

In the comments, some fans expressed admiration for the workout’s difficulty level.

“I feel my abs on fire just by watching this,” they wrote.

Others complimented Lisa’s figure.

“Your figure is just insane,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Your core strength is goals,” a third commented.

And a third subset of the comments section thanked her for the fitness inspiration.

“You’re so motivating!!” a fourth commenter gushed.

Lisa focused on abs in another one of her recent posts. In that video series, she used a different sequence of exercises that included flutter kicks, dragon flag variations, oblique crunch variations, and butt ups. She did all these while dressed in a green sports bra and gray leggings.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times since its upload and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it.