NBA Rumors: Trae Young To Sixers, Ben Simmons To Hawks In Hypothetical Trade Deal, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

After failing to live up to expectations in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around Philadelphia 76ers rising superstars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The Sixers have already said that they have no intention of trading Simmons and Embiid this summer, but some people think that Philadephia is better off breaking their star duo. If ever the Sixers change their mind and make one of Simmons and Embiid available on the trade market, interested teams would likely be needing to send a player of the same value.

In his recent article, Preston Ellis of Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster deal involving Simmons that could happen in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade deal, the Sixers would be sending Simmons to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Trae Young. If the trade becomes a reality, Ellis believes that it would help both the Sixers and the Hawks in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“Young brings the shooting and floor spacing that Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid desperately needs alongside him, while Simmons provides the defensive playmaking that could bolster Atlanta’s 28th-ranked defense. While the Hawks may cite Young’s youth (21) as an added advantage, Simmons isn’t much older (23). Young expressed frustration with losing after barely one season. That won’t be a problem in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Simmons would finally get control of the offense in Atlanta, while the 76ers would likely dip below the luxury-tax threshold.”

Engaging in a superstar swap with the Hawks would be a no-brainer for the Sixers. Compared to Simmons, everyone would agree that Young is a much better fit with Embiid. Though the potential deal would affect their performance on the defensive end of the floor, the Sixers won’t miss Simmons that much on the offensive end since Young is also a very reliable scoring option and playmaker.

In his second year in the league where he already earned his first NBA All-Star recognition, Young is posting incredible numbers, averaging 29.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. If Young improves his defense and immediately builds chemistry with the core of Embiid, Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson, and Al Horford, the Sixers would indeed become a very dangerous team to face in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the potential deal would also be beneficial for the Hawks. In exchange for Young, the Hawks would be acquiring another talented player in Simmons, who has been frequently compared to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Though his three-point shooting remains a major concern, the arrival of Simmons would give the Hawks the much-needed boost on the defensive end of the floor. Being traded to an NBA team where he would be the clear No. 1 option on the offensive end could speed up Simmons’ development into a legitimate superstar in the league.