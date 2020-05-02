Alexa Collins Sizzles In Tiny Black Shorts

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Alexa Collins flaunted her curves in a revealing workout ensemble that tantalized her 925,000 Instagram followers. She included the geotag of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on the post, and posed outdoors in front of a luxurious-looking sports car.

The sun was shining in the snap, and a few trees were visible in the background. Alexa wore a simple yet sexy ensemble that clung to every inch of her fit physique. On top, she rocked a light support sports bra that showcased an ample amount of cleavage. The top featured a scoop neckline that dipped low in the front to reveal her assets, and featured white trim along the top as well as thin white straps. The bra ended just below her bust, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the sports bra with some tight black athletic shorts that clung to her enviable body. The shorts sat how on her hips, and ended just an inch or two down her thighs.

Alexa’s long blond locks tumbled down in soft waves, and the style framed her face perfectly. She accentuated her natural beauty with light makeup, adding a soft gloss to her lips for added dimension and volume, and subtle brown hues to her eyes for a sultry yet natural look. She held a supplement bottle in front of her body and discussed it in the caption, but her followers were more interested in her tempting curves. She stared directly at the camera in the shot, head tilted flirtatiously.

Alexa’s sun-kissed skin looked stunning in the snap, and though not all of her toned legs were visible, there was still plenty for her followers to love.

The post racked up over 9,100 likes within just two hours. It also received 143 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You are very beautiful,” one follower said, including several flame emoji and heart emoji in his comment.

“You are goals,” another fan commented.

“So Absolutely Perfect Alexa… You are so beautiful…” one follower said.

“Incredible gorgeous babe,” another fan added, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Alexa has been finding ways to tantalize her eager fans during quarantine by sharing smoking hot snaps taken at home, often while she rocks pieces from some of the brands she works with. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa flaunted her incredible physique in a short Instagram video clip in which she wore two different lingerie sets. Her curves looked stunning in both a black and white lingerie set, both scandalous looks from the luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette.