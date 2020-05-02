Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are now “Instagram official,” according to CNN. The Knives Out actress shared an adorable update on her Instagram page Thursday full of photos celebrating her 32nd birthday. In two of the pictures she shared, Ben and Ana were seen cuddling up to one another.

She thanked her 2.9 million followers for their birthday wishes, adding that she was excited for another great year. She translated her message into Spanish, too.

In the first pic, Ana is seen smiling into the camera while sitting at a table outside with a plate of food and a wineglass in front of her. She went makeup-free for her photos and left her brown hair loose. She accessorized with a silver chain necklace.

The second photo showed a jubilant Ana looking down at a large chocolate-frosted cake while wearing a Happy Birthday headband. She included a close-up of her tasty-looking cake in her photo update.

She also included a pic of a room with tons of multi-colored balloons clinging to the ceiling. Another photo showed a different part of the living room with a giant gold ’32’ balloon and a mermaid balloon.

The third photo was a selfie taken by Ana in which she snuggled up next to Ben. He wrapped his arms around her stomach while looking at the camera. Ben dressed casually in a navy blue T-shirt and jeans.

The 32-year-old actress wore a see-through tan shirt. It wasn’t clear where Ana and Ben posed for the photo, but it appeared to be in wide-open rocky terrain. The following pic just showed Ana standing on a large rock, bending forward with her hands on her spread knees and beaming.

Another pic in the update included a photo of the famous couple taken from behind with their arms around each other while looking out at the horizon from a porch. The couple looked like they may have gone for a swim, as Ana’s hair was damp, and she appeared to be clad in a towel while Ben was shirtless and wore bright blue swim trunks.

The final pic in Ana’s Instagram update simply showed a close-up of her smiling softly.

Ana’s fans went wild over the post, it accumulated over 719,700 likes and more than 9,100 comments. The majority of her admirers and followers gushed over her beauty, wished her a happy birthday, and called her and Ben an adorable couple.

The actress followed up with another video shortly after showing her hitting a piñata. Ben seemed to be filming, as his voice could be heard in the background, cheering her on.