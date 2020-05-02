Nata Lee Shows Off Killer Figure In Minuscule Red Lingerie

Nata Lee took to Instagram yesterday share a smoking hot selfie that saw her in a minuscule lingerie set. The Friday afternoon upload gave her 5 million followers a lot to talk about.

The “World’s Hottest DJ” was posed next to a large wooden door with a glass front that showed snow-filled mountains and tall evergreen trees behind it. She tagged the photo in the small skiing town of Kitzbuhel, Austria where it looked to be a sunny day. The image was taken in the reflection of a mirror that hung in the bathroom in front of her and captured her holding her cell phone in one hand and resting the other near her side. Lee gazed into the camera with a sultry stare and flaunted her famous figure in a skimpy red lingerie set that had her fan buzzing.

The sexy set included a deep red satin bra with thin straps that featured three gold clasps on each side. The bra had a plunging neckline, which left ample amounts of cleavage on display for her captivated audience. Its underwire bottom pushed up her chest even further, accentuating her voluptuous assets. She wore a black and red checkered top that she let slide down her arm in a teasing manner.

Her bottoms were just as revealing and boasted the same silk fabric. The front had a small amount of material and only covered what was necessary. Its waistband sat high on her sculpted hips, drawing attention to her trim midsection and killer abs. The high cut of the piece also allowed for her thighs to be seen in their entirety.

Lee wore a small silver belly button ring but declined to add any further accessories. She styled her blond-dyed locks with messy waves that spilled in every different direction before falling down her back. Lee kept her glam to a minimum and let her natural beauty shine through. She wore only a small amount of eyeliner and mascara to define her almond-shaped eyes and appeared to be doing a skin treatment with two white strips under her eyes.

The post has proven to be a hit with fans, and earned the famous DJ over 344,000 likes and 2,600 comments in 24 hours. Some Instagrammers commented on the view outside while many others raved over Lee’s figure.

“You look beautiful,” one fan wrote alongside a single red heart emoji.

“You are Soooooo amazing,” a second fan complimented.

“Beautiful and all that you can see. I wish you all the best and stay healthy,” a third social media user gushed.