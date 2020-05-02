WWE Spoilers: Former World Champion Returning On ‘Raw’ For Role At ‘Money In The Bank’

Some superstars have been missing from WWE television for weeks now, but one of them will return on this week’s Monday Night Raw. AJ Styles has not been seen anywhere since WrestleMania 36, but he is coming back in a big way. According to the spoilers going around, Styles isn’t just coming back after a month away — he’s going to have a significant role at Money in the Bank.

Post Wrestling is reporting that Styles will appear, but his exact role on the show isn’t yet known. He will likely be a part of the pay-per-view next weekend, which is taking place at the WWE Performance Center.

Styles has been absent since he lost the “Boneyard Match” to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in early April. That match was praised by reporters, fans, and other wrestling stars around the world as being one of the greatest highlights of the event.

At the end of the match, Styles received a burial at the hands of the legend. His hand sticking out of the ground was the last shot that fans saw of him. The Undertaker drove off on his motorcycle, and he hasn’t been seen again since that moment either.

Monday night’s appearance for Styles will be quite different for him, though. It’s going to be his first time on WWE television since the release of the other members of The O.C.

In mid-April, WWE made a massive amount of releases and furloughs to save money during the coronavirus pandemic. Two of the cuts made were Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who are good friends of Styles in real life.

The report states that Styles is going to have a role at Money in the Bank, but not that he will necessarily be in the Ladder Match. His appearance on Raw could be the start of a brand new feud entirely for him.

Next week’s Raw was taped earlier this week at the Performance Center, but the majority of the results have not leaked out.

Last week, Apollo Crews suffered a storyline injury, which led to his removal from the men’s Ladder Match at Money in the Bank. With one spot remaining in that bout, WWE is going to have a “Last Chance” Gauntlet Match to determine which superstar earns the right.

To seriously sell the loss to The Undertaker, WWE wrote AJ Styles off of television for the last month. WWE wanted it to come across as incredibly dominating, and that the loss had a major effect on Styles.