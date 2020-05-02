WWE News: Former Superstar Recalls How His Ex-Wife Left Him For Brock Lesnar

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Marc Mero recently appeared on The Hannibal TV YouTube channel for an interview about his life and wrestling career. During the conversation, he was asked about his ex-wife, Sable, who left him for Brock Lesnar when she returned to WWE in 2003.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Mero was finding it increasingly difficult to get in touch with Sable at the time. She was on the road from WWE and ignoring his calls, which led to him sending her a nasty voicemail.

However, after calming down and regretting sending the voicemail, he used a code to access her messages so he could delete his. That’s when he heard another message from another man, presumably Lesnar, which suggested that Sable was having an affair.

“It’s this man’s voice apologizing for the night before. It was pretty graphic and I was very taken back and then I was realizing that she’s seeing somebody else. It was devastating. I thought we would be married forever.”

Mero then went on to discuss how he confronted Sable about the other man’s message while collecting her from the airport. According to Mero, she filed for a divorce and entered into a relationship with Lesnar shortly after.

Never underestimate the power of human connection. Sometimes all we need is to feel understood, believed in; and loved just the way we are. pic.twitter.com/x9HlJttoqB — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) October 29, 2019

Mero also recalled how the incident sent him on a path of self-destruction and rotten luck. He felt hopeless, and for a while it seemed as if there was no light at the end of the tunnel for the former WWE superstar.

“I got back into drugs, I got back into living a horrible life…everything that could go wrong went wrong in my life to the point that I didn’t even want to be there anymore.”

Mero and Sable had been in a relationship since 1993. They tied the knot the following year and eventually started working together in wrestling. Sable was Mero’s valet during WWE’s infamous Attitude Era for a while, but when the company decided to push her as a top singles star, they became storyline enemies and feuded with each other.

Mero is mostly retired from wrestling these days, but he has made some sporadic appearances for Impact Wrestling and independent promotions since parting ways with WWE in 1999. However, he’s since found a new calling as an inspirational speaker.

Lesnar and Sable, meanwhile, are still a couple to this day. While Lesnar is still a member of the WWE roster, Sable appears to have retired from the spotlight in favor of the quiet life.