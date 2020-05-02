Joe Biden Claps Back At Donald Trump For Coronavirus Testing Remarks

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to push back on reports that there aren’t enough COVID-19 testing kits to ensure that members of the U.S. Congress haven’t been infected by the novel coronavirus. In response to the president’s claims, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former VP Joe Biden has gone on the offensive, denouncing Trump for his past and present remarks on coronavirus testing.

In a response pushed out to Twitter on Saturday, shortly after Trump’s own tweet, Biden called out the president for claiming in early March that anyone looking to get tested would have no problem doing so. Biden went on to say that Trump’s more recent statements on testing are similarly erroneous and that the White House needs to act immediately to shore up America’s testing capabilities in order to help facilitate a safe reopening of the country.

Biden tweeted:

“On March 6th, Donald Trump said: “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.” It was a lie then, and it’s still not true nearly two months later. It’s a disgrace, and it’s slowing efforts to reopen safely. This administration needs to act immediately to surge testing nationwide.”

Replies to Biden’s tweet have run the gamut from those attacking Biden or claiming that they had no problem being tested to others to others expressing concern about testing and reopening too hastily.

Meanwhile, Trump boasted about the testing capacity as relates to Senators returning to Washington, D.C. on Monday in his tweet. He went on to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (whom he dubbed “Crazy Nancy P.”) for preventing the House of Representatives from returning as well and said the “five-minute Abbott test” would be used.

Abbott Laboratories launched its third coronavirus test this week and will be shipping them to hospitals across the U.S. The new diagnostic tool is a serology test – or antibody test – which will detect the IgG antibody to SARS-CoV-2 in people previously infected with the coronavirus. Abbott has stated that it is scaling up its manufacturing capabilities and aims to ship nearly one million tests this week.

It’s unknown whether those tests will be made available to the Congress.

Shortages in test kits have been a hot button issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to be debated as multiple states look to reopen their economies. In Florida, attorney Daniel Uhlfelder has gone viral for dressing up as the Grim Reaper on crowded beaches to protest reopening, as reported by Inquisitr. Uhlfelder says that the state’s current testing capabilities aren’t sufficient to safely reengage in widespread commercial activity.