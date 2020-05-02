Lindsey Graham Backs Joe Biden Amid Sexual Assault Claim: ‘Never Heard Anything About Him Being Inappropriate’

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is sticking up for Joe Biden amid an accusation of sexual assault against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, saying he has never known Biden to conduct himself in that way and calling for Biden to release any records that could shed light on the allegation.

Former staffer Tara Reade has claimed that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked in his office in 1993, a claim that Biden denies. Graham said during a Friday appearance on Fox News on Friday that the allegation doesn’t seem in line with the Biden he knows.

“I’ve known Joe Biden for 20 years. I’ve traveled the world with him. I’ve never seen him do anything untoward toward a woman, I’ve never heard anything about him being inappropriate,” he said, calling on Biden to release any information that could shed light on the claim.

Biden spoke out for the first time on the claim during a Friday appearance on MSNBC, denying that it ever happened but saying that women who come forward with sexual assault allegations deserve to be heard. His campaign had also called on journalists to thoroughly investigate the claim, saying they believed that evidence would show it to be founded.

Graham did criticize what he saw as a double standard in the way the media has treated the allegations against Biden compared to sexual misconduct claims against Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh, saying that the Democrats now defending Biden were much more aggressive in their stance against Kavanaugh. Graham was one of Kavanaugh’s staunchest defenders at the time, pressing for his confirmation.

“Is there a double standard? Of course,” Graham said during his Friday appearance on Hannity. “Do most Republicans understand what happened to Brett Kavanaugh was not about trying to right a wrong against Dr. Ford [but] was about trying to keep a seat open so they could fill it when they could beat Trump? I mean, they [Democrats] were dumb enough to say that.”

Many others have joined Graham in calling on Biden and his campaign to provide any evidence that could pertain to the claim against him. The New York Times editorial board called on the Democratic National Committee to thoroughly investigate the claim, saying that while it can often be impossible to be sure of the truth when it comes to claims of that kind, the stakes are too high to leave the matter alone without a proper investigation.