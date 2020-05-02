Florida Lawyer Dresses As Grim Reaper On Crowded Beaches To Protest Reopening During Coronavirus Pandemic

A Florida lawyer has found an unconventional way to protest the state’s decision to reopen public beaches and warn the crowds there the dangers of public gatherings amid the outbreak of the coronavirus — he’s donning a Grim Reaper costume, complete with a scythe, to walk the beaches.

Daniel Uhlfelder has gotten some viral interest for his protest, sharing pictures on social media and getting a write-up from CNN about his message to beachgoers in the state. The lawyer told CNN that he believes that the state is nowhere near being ready to open as it has not conducted enough testing to track coronavirus cases.

“We aren’t at the point now where we have enough testing, enough data, enough preparation for what’s going to be coming to our state from all over the world from this pandemic,” Uhlfelder told CNN.

Uhlfelder has shared pictures of his protests on Twitter, getting plenty of support from others who believe the state is being too hasty in reopening. Others suggested that he could help other states understand the dangers of opening beaches and allowing crowds to gather.

“You need to come to Southern California beaches & do this!!” one person replied to him on Twitter.

Others praised Uhlfelder for finding a creative way to get his message across, in contrast to the armed protesters who have marched on state capitol buildings in recent weeks to protest stay-at-home measures.

“You’re a legend. A very cool way of protesting the government’s decisions. Not like those terrorists in Michigan,” another Twitter user replied to Uhlfelder’s picture of his Grim Reaper costume at a Florida beach.

Stay home Florida pic.twitter.com/MV4fyAXvwu — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 1, 2020

Uhlfelder noted that the beaches have been very crowded, and is worried that the large crowds could lead to wider outbreaks, as public health experts say it can spread quickly through close contact and have warned against public gatherings.

“I know how beautiful and attractive our beaches are. But if we don’t take measures to control things, this virus is going to get really, really out of control,” he warned.

Others have criticized Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis for the decision to reopen beaches, especially as the state has seen close to 35,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 1,300 deaths. DeSantis has defended the decision to reopen beaches and state parks, citing a study that shows sunlight, heat, and humidity can kill the novel coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that it is not yet known whether warm weather will slow the spread of the virus, as it does for influenza.