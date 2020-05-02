NFL News: League Not Altering Fall Plans, Will Release 17-Game Schedule Next Week

The NFL didn’t have to alter any plans last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they don’t plan on doing so in 2020 either. On Saturday morning, the league announced they would reveal the 2020 schedule late next week without any significant changes.

ESPN is reporting that the NFL has no intention of changing anything for the upcoming season as of this time. The regular-season opener will take place on September 10, and the Super Bowl is going to be played on February 7, 2021, with the idea that fans will be in attendance.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the league does “plan to start on time.”

Last month’s NFL Draft took place remotely as teams set up in different locations around the country. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell set up shop in the basement of his home and called the selections out on a virtual webcast.

Professional sports around the world virtually shut down in mid-March, when the pandemic started taking over. The NBA was the first league to cancel games and suspend its season, but the NFL’s year had come to completion at the beginning of February.

A couple of weeks ago, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said the NFL planned on releasing its full season schedule by May 9. While sporting events with fans are still not taking place as of this time, the league is hopeful that things will improve enough by August or September.

Alex Burstow / Getty Images

Contingency plans are still being looked at for the 2020 NFL season just in case. Along with the NFL Players Association and medical experts, the league is going to have ideas in place in case the epidemic intensifies, and games can’t take place as they usually would.

One idea is for the start of the regular season to begin on a delay in mid-October. That plan would come along with no teams having a bye week and no fans being in attendance at the stadiums.

In-person offseason training activities have already been canceled for all teams around the league. Rookie training camps will take place in late May as usual, but that could always end up changing if it isn’t safe for players to meet.

The NBA and Major League Baseball are already looking at ways to get their suspended seasons going again, but no decisions are permanent yet. With months to go until training camp even starts for NFL teams, the league is hopeful it won’t come to such measures for them.