WWE News: The Rock And John Cena Mentoring Top Star With Hollywood Career

Becky Lynch could be the next WWE superstar to make the move to Hollywood. TMZ Sports reports that “The Man” has joined the cast of Billions, and according to the Raw Women’s Champion, she’s been getting pointers on how to navigate the acting world from two WWE alums who became A-listers.

“[The Rock has been] very helpful in guiding me. He’s just been very giving and I think they all are because they’ve all been there and they’re all ready to look after the next generation. [John] Cena’s also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I’m doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they’ve been, ya know?”

The Rock and Cena, along with Dave Bautista, are the most successful names to make the jump from WWE to Hollywood. While it’s not uncommon for pro wrestlers to act in movies and television shows, those three have become household names in their post-WWE career professions as well.

During the interview, Lynch also revealed that she’s always wanted to act. She earned a degree in theater before she became a full-time pro wrestler, but she never lost the bug. “The Man” also believes that WWE has instilled her with the necessary skills to make it in the acting field.

Lynch discussed how she’s used to doing everything in one take in WWE. She also revealed how the company is “unprecedented” when it comes to acting as superstars have to juggle so many responsibilities, from playing their characters to improvising in front of a crowd. She compared her role in WWE to being an actor, producer, writer and director, which should set her up well for the next stage in her career.

Lynch went on to discuss how she has some other acting projects in the works, but she isn’t allowed to talk about them for now. However, despite her busy upcoming schedule in Hollywood, she doesn’t plan on retiring from WWE any time soon either.

“I love being able to get it out there, but I also love a crowd. So, as long as I can wrestle, then I’m going to be doing that.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, “The Man” is reportedly planning to take a break from WWE in the near future. During that time, she’ll probably pursue more acting gigs and finally tie the knot with her fiance, Seth Rollins.