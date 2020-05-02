New York Times Editorial Board Calls On DNC To Investigate Sexual Assault Claim Against Joe Biden

The New York Times is calling on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to investigate sexual assault claims against Joe Biden, saying the allegations must be taken seriously.

A former Senate staffer named Tara Reade has claimed that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, while she was working in his office. Biden has denied the allegations, speaking out publicly for the first time this week after his campaign had already issued a statement denying the claim.

The New York Times editorial board is now calling on the DNC to make a thorough investigation of the claim, and said that Biden’s campaign should offer any help needed in finding information.

“The Democratic National Committee should move to investigate the matter swiftly and thoroughly, with the full cooperation of the Biden campaign,” an editorial read.

Biden’s campaign made a similar call to journalists, asking them to thoroughly investigate Reade’s allegation, saying they believe it will be proven to be unfounded. Facing growing pressure, Biden himself broke his silence on Friday, weeks after the allegation first surfaced. In an interview with MSNBC, Biden said that the incident “never happened,” but said that claims of sexual assault deserve to be heard in full. He called for the release of any information pertaining to Reade’s time working in his office in the U.S. Senate through the National Archives, which would include any formal complaint filed against him.

“While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated,” he said in the MSNBC interview. “One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny.”

A New York Times reporter had already covered the claims against Biden, and the newspaper’s editorial board said that the sexual assault claim deserves the same level of investigation as the one lodged in 2018 against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The editorial noted that it is often impossible “to be certain of the truth” when it comes to allegations of this matter, but said that the “stakes are too high to let the matter fester.”

In the few weeks, some close to Reade have come forward to say that she had told them about the claim against Biden years ago, though Biden’s defenders point out that there are some inconsistencies in her claim against Biden.