‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The Matrix’ Actor Joe Pantoliano Rushed To The Hospital After Being Hit By A Vehicle

Joe Pantoliano is recovering at home after being struck by a vehicle while out for a walk on Friday. TMZ reports that Pantoliano’s wife Nancy said that he had suffered “a severe head injury and some chest trauma.” Following the incident, the actor was taken to a hospital in Connecticut.

Photos of the incident posted to TMZ show the actor sporting a fresh cut on his forehead, but smiling and offering the camera a thumbs up. Nancy said that Pantoliano was out for a walk with his family on Friday when a Porsche was apparently t-boned by another car and sent across the road to where the Sopranos actor was walking.

Nancy told TMZ that after the car hit him, Pantoliano, a native of Hoboken, New Jersey, was sent airborne a couple of feet backward. Then, he crashed into an old wooden fence, where he got the cut on his head as well as injuries to his left leg and shoulder.

The 68-year-old actor is known for his broad array of character work in a variety of major Hollywood projects. He’s starred in films like The Matrix and Memento, and also had a prominent role playing mobster Ralph Cifaretto on The Sopranos. He’s also plays Captain Howard in the Bad Boys franchise, and has come to be known as “Joey Pants” by those who are familiar with his work.

Following the accident, EMTs apparently arrived on the scene quickly, and were able to take Pantoliano to a nearby hospital for treatment and a CT scan. Nancy also said that both drivers involved in the accident had stayed on the scene following the incident and cooperated with police who were investigating.

Yesterday, the actor posted a photo to his Instagram offering fans an update on his condition following the crash. The post said that the actor was recovering, but would be offline for a few days while he focused on his health. It also thanked those who had sent him well wishes following the incident.

Comments on the post offered support for the actor, and urged him to recover as quickly as he could.

