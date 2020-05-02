Cuban-American Bombshell Neyleen Ashley Pops Out Of Olive Green Swimsuit

Cuban-American model Neyleen Ashley sizzled in a new pic shared with her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon. The sexy pic showed the bombshell lounging in front of a white stucco wall while rocking an olive green multi-wear swimsuit with a high-waisted silhouette designed by Hot Miami Styles.

Her bathing suit included a large chest cutout, revealing her large breasts and plunging cleavage. The form-fitting material barely contained her ample. Her bosom threatened to pop out from the revealing outfit.

Despite her swimwear, Neyleen still wore a full face of makeup. She smoothed an even-toned foundation across her gorgeous facial features and then used bronzer to create a slimming effect and accentuate her cheekbones. To finish her expert application, she filled in her full lips with pink lipstick.

The model left her short platinum blond hair loose, and the ends brushed her collar region. Several of Neyleen’s arm tattoos were visible, along with a single red bracelet. She rested her hand on her thigh, her white fingernail polish popping against her tanned skin. She rested her other hand on the ground beside her, tugging on a pale pink ribbon attached to her bathing suit.

Blinded by sunlight, Neyleen squinted a little at the camera, but it did not make her look any less gorgeous. She made a serious facial expression at the camera.

In her caption, Neyleen added an adorable greeting and used a pleading emoji and a heart emoji to express love for her fans. She did not say where she had her picture taken, but it looked like she was outdoors in front of a building.

It didn’t take long for the stunner’s fans to pour into her comments section and shower her in praise. Many of her admirers were blown away by her incredible figure and astounding beauty. Her pic racked up almost 25,000 likes and close to 400 comments.

“Missed seeing your sweet face, hope you’re happy!” exclaimed one user.

“Uh la la Girl You Looking Like A Whole Damn Snack ily,” gushed another fan, adding several adoring emoji to their comment to emphasize their point.

“Looking Absolutely Gorgeous and Stunning Love #superstarbabe @neyleenashley stay safe and healthy,” wrote a third person.

“Lord you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Last month, Neyleen shared another swimsuit pic, showing off her glorious curves in a neon pink micro bikini. She showcased her stupendous cleavage and her colorful floral stomach tattoo.