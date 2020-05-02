Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Gets On All Fours At The Beach While Wearing Red Lingerie: ‘If Mermaids Existed’

American model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa captivated her 11.6 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon with a provocative pic of herself wearing red lingerie while at the beach.

In the pic, Jailyne dropped down on all fours and popped her voluptuous booty while looking at the camera. She wore lacy red lingerie, including cheeky panties that accentuated her curvy derrière and an underwire bra that supported her sizeable chest. Aside from her rear end, Jailyne also exposed her shapely shoulders, slender legs, and thick thighs.

She went barefoot for the photoshoot, digging her toes into the sand behind her while her palms lay flat beneath her. To pose for the snap, she looked serene while gazing into the camera and arched her back to make her rear stand out.

Jailyne left her long raven-colored locks loose, they flowed in the breeze coming off the ocean behind her. She rocked a full face of makeup, including a bright pink lip and dramatic eye makeup. She used a mixture of eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara to make her eyes look especially glamorous and finished her look by sculpting her brows.

She did not specify who took the picture or the location where she was photographed.

In her caption, Jailyne said she looked like a mermaid and used a matching emoji to go along with her statement. The remainder of her paragraph joked about her trying to bury her “flying toe” to keep it hidden from view.

She also advertised a new YouTube video recently posted to her channel and asked her fans to follow the link in her bio to subscribe and view it. She used a few other emoji in her caption, including two red hearts, praise-hands, and a smiley face.

Her post racked up over 220,500 likes and more than 1,700 comments from her loyal fan base.

“Thank you for sharing yourself with everyone on YouTube. Great content and very great to see who you really are. Thank you again!!!” raved one fan.

“That arch tho,” gushed another admirer, inserting a peach, drooling, and flame emoji to their comment.

“We all know you are not a mermaid, you are a Goddess,” wrote a third person.

“U would be the prettiest mermaid in the ocean,” chimed in a fourth user, adding four praise-hands emoji to their remark.

The model loves to flaunt her curvy figure regularly on her Instagram page. In April, she shared a few videos on her page that showcased her enviable body, including her cleavage and her behind.