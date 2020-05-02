Kayla Moody Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Workout Selfie

Instagram vixen Kayla Moody kicked off the weekend with a sexy workout selfie that gave fans plenty to talk about. The hot military wife rocked a white sports bra that flaunted her cleavage, angling the shot in a way that offered a peek down her top.

The rest of her outfit was just as revealing, and included black booty shorts that showed off her hips. Her toned midriff was also on display, as the shorts featured a low waistline that sat just below her belly button. However, what the bombshell truly spotlighted was her perky bust and ample decolletage area, which was beautifully framed by thin shoulder straps.

Kayla topped off her sexy-sporty look with a trendy visor hat to match her top. Her workout outfit bore the Nike logo, which adorned both her hat and sports bra, and had the brand name inscribed on the wide waistband of the bottoms in contrasting white font. The sizzling blonde showed off the look in a half-body shot focused on her hourglass curves, tantalizing fans with a sultry pose. She snapped the photo from a high angle, looking up at the camera with a longing gaze. She tucked her hand behind her head, tousling her hair, and pursed her lips, slightly parting them in a provocative way.

The blond beauty was all dolled-up for the shot, opting for a face-full of makeup to that accentuated her naturally pretty features. She wore dark eyeliner both on her eyelids and under her eyes, and highlighted her long, curled lashes with a thick coat of mascara. She wore a glossy pink lipstick that made her plump lips appear even fuller, and finished off her glam look with a touch of blush and highlighter. Fans could also notice her sculpted eyebrows, which were flawlessly contoured. Her hair looked frizzy and was pulled up in a high ponytail, brushing over her shoulder in an unruly fashion. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, tumbling down her cheek bones from under her visor.

In her caption, Kayla invited fans to join her for a workout session, eliciting a great response from her admirers. Plenty of followers seemed down with the idea and accepted her invitation in a heartbeat, although some of the comments suggested that they might have had a different kind of workout in mind.

“I am for a workout, but only with you,” read one message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Let’s get that heartrate [sic] up!!!” penned a second Instagrammer.

“Let’s get it on beautifull [sic] princess,” was a third reply, followed by a string of intertwining heart and revolving-hearts emoji.

Fans also took the opportunity to shower the North Florida-based model with compliments, telling her she looked “sexy” and “gorgeous.”

“Ufff….. damn you are sizzling,” wrote one person, adding a long string of fire emoji.

The steamy selfie racked up more than 5,300 likes and 134 comments in the first two hours of being uploaded onto the platform.