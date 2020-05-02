Suzy Cortez Rocks A T-Shirt With Her Own ‘Playboy’ Cover On The Front

Suzy Cortez shared a fun pic early Saturday morning. In it, she wore a black T-shirt with her previous Playboy cover ironed on the front.

She stood outside of her house with her hands down by her side to smooth out any wrinkles from her shirt and ensure fans could see her sexy pic. Her arms looked particularly muscular in the photo, her veins bulged from her chiseled forearms. It showed her naked from head-to-toe while sitting down. She spread her legs and put her hand between her legs to hide her crotch from the camera.

She used her bikini top to cover her chest on the Playboy cover and appeared to have autographed the version on her shirt, too. It was subtitled, “Miss Bum Bum.”

Aside from her graphic tee, Suzy wore a white Nike visor and chewed bubblegum. The photographer snapped her pic while she was in the middle of blowing a big pink bubble.

The model tied her hair up into a high ponytail and sported a tiny braid mixed in with the rest of her straight, sleek brunette tresses. Despite her casual outfit, Suzy opted for a full face of makeup, including glamorously thick false eyelashes and expertly groomed eyebrows. She dusted her eyelids with shimmering white eyeshadow blended with tan and brown shades.

To accentuate her cheekbones, she used a mix of highlighter and bronzer. Suzy finished her look with pink lipstick and a pair of pearl stud earrings.

She wished her followers a good morning in her caption and added a single flame emoji to her remark. Suzy’s new pic quickly racked up tons of likes and comments from fans eager to praise her good looks and her creative top.

Several people opted to use emoji to express their opinion on her snap instead of the written word. The most frequently used emoji were heart-eyes, a variety of different hearts, kiss prints, flames, flowers, and more.

“Good morning beauty,” wrote one Portuguese-speaking fan. They trailed their comment with three red rose emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

A Spanish-speaking admirer wrote something similar, and they also used rose emoji in their remark.

Yesterday, Suzy flaunted her famous booty in a sexy hot tub photo. She leaned against the side of the tub, dripping wet, while someone photographed her from behind. She wore skimpy pink undies in the snap. That post wounded up earning more than 15,000 likes and over 100 comments.