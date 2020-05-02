Suzy Cortez Rocks A T-Shirt With Her Own ‘Playboy’ Cover On The Front

Suzy Cortez shared a fun pic early Saturday morning. In it, she wore a black T-shirt with her previous Playboy cover on the front. The cover featured a naked from head-to-toe Suzy. She was sitting down with her legs spread and had one hand between her legs to hide her crotch from the camera. She used her bikini top to cover her chest on the Playboy cover and appeared to have autographed the version on her shirt, too. It was subtitled, “Miss Bum Bum.”

In her latest snap, Suzy stood outside of her house with her hands down by her side. Her arms looked particularly muscular in the photo as her veins bulged from her chiseled forearms. Aside from her graphic tee, Suzy wore a white Nike visor and chewed bubblegum. The photographer snapped her pic while she was in the middle of blowing a big pink bubble.

The model tied her hair up into a high ponytail and sported a tiny braid mixed in with the rest of her straight, sleek brunette tresses. Despite her casual outfit, Suzy opted for a full face of makeup, including glamorously thick false eyelashes and expertly groomed eyebrows. Her eyelids appeared to be dusted with shimmering eyeshadow blended with pink and brown hues.

To accentuate her cheekbones, she used a mix of highlighter and bronzer. Suzy finished her look with light pink lipstick and a pair of pearl stud earrings.

She wished her followers a good morning in her caption and added a single flame emoji to her remark. Suzy’s new pic quickly racked up tons of likes and comments from fans who were eager to praise her good looks — and her creative top.

Several people opted to use emoji to express their opinion on her snap instead of the written word. The most frequently used emoji were heart-eyes. One person wanted to know where Suzy got her T-shirt.

“Good morning beauty,” wrote one Portuguese-speaking fan. They trailed their comment with three red rose emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

A Spanish-speaking admirer wrote something similar, and a rose emoji was used in the remark.

“Morning my baby,” said a third person.

Yesterday, Suzy flaunted her famous booty in a sexy hot tub photo. She leaned against the side of the tub, dripping wet, while someone photographed her from behind. She wore skimpy pink undies in the snap. That post wounded up earning more than 15,000 likes and over 100 comments.