Tarsha Whitmore Goes Full Glam For A Close-Up Selfie

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore treated her 840,000 Instagram followers to a stunning Saturday morning gift. She shared a selfie displaying a full face of glamorous, expertly applied makeup.

Tarsha wore a simple gray tank top, but on her busty figure, it looked sexy instead of casual. Treating her fans to an eyeful of her plunging cleavage, she created a provocative photo perfect for kicking off the weekend.

On her face, Tarsha went all out with her makeup palette. She accentuated her high cheekbones with a blend of bronzer, blush, and golden-hued highlighter. She then used red lip liner, matte lipstick, and a coat of lip gloss to add shine to her plump lips.

On her eyelids, she swiped white eyeshadow on her lips and then smudged brown eyeshadow on her lower waterlines and along her creases. She finished her eyes with heavy mascara and fake lashes, along with dabbing shimmering shade along the underside of her eyebrows, which were skillfully sculpted.

The model pulled her curly locks into a messy bun, leaving a few curly tendrils loose to frame her face.

Accessorizing with large gold earrings, Tarsha looked ready for a fun day ahead. She did not specify where she paused to take her selfie, but her Instagram geotag indicated it was at a location on the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia. She posed outside of a building, a white and black brick wall visible behind her.

In her pic, Tarsha put one hand behind her neck and parted her lips to create an overall sultry facial expression while looking into her camera.

She advertised her new YouTube video in her caption and wished her fans a happy weekend.

Within an hour of going live, her post accumulated more than 8,500 likes and almost 100 comments. Fans were thrilled by the beautiful pic and took to her comments section to praise her devastating good looks. Multiple people called her “sexy” and “beautiful.” Several of Tarsha’s admirers filled her comments section with emoji, using everything from red hearts to flames.

“What lashes do you use babe?” asked one fan, trailing their question with a double pink heart emoji.

“I will check out anything with your beautiful self in it,” gushed another admirer, inserting a double pink heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji to their remark.

“Have a lovely weekend beauty,” chimed in a third person.

Yesterday, Tarsha sizzled in a tiny pink knotted bikini that accentuated her ample chest and toned midriff.