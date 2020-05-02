Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Video With Her Daughter As They Sing A Sweet Birthday Duet

The 8-year-old has inherited her famous mom's singing talent.

Jessica Simpson posted a sweet video to Instagram as she celebrated the eighth birthday of her daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson.

In a two-minute clip shared to her social media page, the singer and fashion designer, 39, is shown lounging with her little girl in pajamas as they get ready for bed.

The video starts with the mom-daughter duo singing a sweet rendition of “This Little Light of Mine.” It is clear that Maxwell has inherited her famous mom’s talent for singing as she joins her for the duet of the classic gospel song.

After a brief intermission to talk about Pinterest and Jessica’s memoir, Open Book, the two begin singing a chorus of “Amen.” Jessica also notes that she can’t believe Maxwell is eight years old.

In a lengthy caption to the video post, Jessica praised her daughter’s “light,” love, and compassion. The singer, who also shares children Ace Knute, 6, and Birdie Mae, 1, with husband Eric Johnson, wrote that her eldest daughter inspires her and that she hopes she can be “half” the person she is someday.

The former Newlyweds star also paid a nod to Maxwell’s “limitless talent” – something Instagram fans got a peek of in the video – and she said her daughter is her best friend as she wished her mini-me a happy birthday.

Jessica often shares photos of her family to social media, but the new video is a rare glimpse at her cute relationship with her daughter.

In comments to the post, fans raved about the duet and thanked Jessica for sharing the sweet moment and noted how much her daughter looks and sounds like her. Others asked the star to post more mother and daughter videos.

“Happy Birthday!! Love listening to the mommy-daughter duo!” one fan wrote.

“So cute!! Love that you captured this moment. You’ll cherish it forever. Happy birthday to Maxwell!” another fan added.

“Happy Birthday sweetheart!!!” a third fan wrote to Maxwell. “You sing beautifully just like your mom.”

“So sweet,” another wrote. “You two should sing live for us more often. We need some sunshine and Amens right now. Happy birthday to your girl!”

While Maxwell already has her mom’s singing talent, she may follow in her famous mom’s footsteps in another way. Earlier this year, Jessica told People that Maxwell is a budding designer. The 8-year-old has a love for sketching fashion designs.

Jessica, who has her own billion-dollar fashion empire, noted that Maxwell is into dressing up her stuffed animals and even planned to have a stuffed animal wedding with all of the gowns that she designed.