Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar Nails A PVC Ensemble & Gets Real With Fans On Instagram

Carmit Bachar — who is one-fifth of the hugely successful girl group the Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself in an eye-catching number. The pictures took place on the set of their latest music video which recently hit 25 million views online. The performer is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media following and has done it again with her most recent upload.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in a black PVC bodysuit which displayed her decolletage and her incredible legs. Over the top, she wore a tight corset that was tied up from the front. Bachar paired the ensemble with sheer black tights and one long sleeve that covered her right arm. The fiery redhead sported her wavy long hair down for the occasion. She rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of red nail polish and black eyeliner and mascara. The 45-year-old applied a bold red lip and accessorized herself with small earrings. To complete the look, Bachar put on black knee-high PVC boots.

In the first shot, the singer was captured on set from the thighs up. She placed one hand on her hip and raised the other over her head. Bachar flashed her infectious smile and appeared to be living her best life.

In the next frame, she was snapped from head to toe. The “Don’t Cha” chart-topper touched her hair with both hands and tilted her head to the left slightly. Bachar looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showed off her striking bone structure.

For her caption, Bachar got real with fans and admitted that today she had a good cry. She expressed her gratitude for all the positive things in her life which included her family and loved ones. The entertainer also noted that the Pussycat Dolls’ latest music video for “React” has been watched over 25 million times.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment. However, Bachar stated that the Dolls are back and she cannot wait to get back to “regular programming.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1,100 likes and over 60 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her followers.

“Grateful for this ‘React’ video tbh. So many moments,” one user wrote.

“Lovely photos and you look so beautiful,” another devotee shared.

“Stay safe always and I can’t wait for all of you Dolls to be back together. I love you all so so much,” remarked a third fan.

“We can’t wait too! You deserve the best,” a fourth admirer commented.