Devon Windsor And Lorena Rae Wow In Bedazzled Bikinis At The Beach

The Victoria's Secret Angels showed some skin at the beach.

Victoria’s Secret models Devon Windsor and Lorena Rae put their supermodel bodies on display this week in a throwback shot that showed them as they hit the beach together in bedazzled bikinis. The stunning duo got down on blue and white striped towels the sand in the hot shot, which was taken prior to the current lockdown, as they worked on their tans.

The stunning photo was shared to Instagram with Devon’s 2 million Instagram followers on May 1. In it, she laid next to Lorena in a sparkly two-piece covered in rhinestones.

Devon — who recently wowed in a gold bikini while out by her swimming pool — got on her back and propped herself up slightly on her elbows. The star showed plenty of skin in her fun two-piece, which was made up of a plunging top with a collar around her neck as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The top perfectly highlighted her flat tummy, which was sandwiched in between that and a pair of matching bikini bottoms which sat below her bellybutton and featured a chic belt around her hips with a silver clasp.

As for Lorena, she leaned back and propped herself up with her long arms stretched out behind her. She had her head turned upwards towards the sunshine as she swished her long, brunette hair behind her.

She also kept things sparkly with an underwired bikini top as both of her straps fell down over her toned biceps. The German supermodel put her glowing tan on full display as she kept things matching with skimpy briefs with high-cut sides to show off her slim hips.

It’s thought that the fun sparkly effect on both bikinis was actually a clever filter rather than the duo sporting full on bedazzled looks for their beach day.

The genetically blessed twosome also kept things matching with sparkly sunglasses to shield their eyes from the beating down sun.

In the caption, Devon admitted that the photo was a “Major mood” as she also tagged the official account of her swimwear brand, Devon Windsor Swim, which also posted the snap.

And fans clearly appreciated seeing the duo in their similar bikini looks.

“Double WOW,” one fan commented.

Another called the duo “beautiful.”

“Literally the best mood I’ve seen all lockdown!” a third Instagram user commented.

But this is far from the only only time Devon and Lorena have joined forces to promote Devon Windsor Swim.

One snap shared to Instagram in March showed the duo as they walked in the ocean together with two horses. They both rocked revealing bikini looks in both all-black and all-white which they paired with see-through cover-ups.