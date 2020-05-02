‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Monday’s Classic Episode: Brooke Meets Ridge On Horseback For Beach Vows

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Monday, May 4 tease the classic episode where Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) exchanged vows for the first time, per Soaps. The episode originally aired on September 30, 1994.

This throwback is particularly poignant as Ridge Forrester (now – Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke’s marriage is currently on the rocks. The classic episode will allow fans to reminisce about “Bridge’s” love story began and how it has evolved over the years.

Brooke Meets Ridge On Horseback

Even at this stage, Brooke and Ridge had quite a history. Both had been married before and had fought the odds to finally tie the knot. In fact, CBS will air Brooke and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) wedding on Thursday, per The Inquisitr, which occurred three years before Brooke and Ridge’s first wedding.

They will exchange vows in a lavish ceremony on a beach in Point Dume, California. They will spare no expense as at the time they really thought that they were sealing their forever. Fans know that through the years they will divorce and remarry quite a few times, including a Mayan-themed wedding in a South American jungle.

Brooke will make her down the aisle on horseback and look stunning in a billowing white dress. Ridge, not to be outdone by his bride, also wears a white suit. She wears a flower hair crown and looks radiant as she promises to love Ridge for the rest of her life.

Taylor Is Still Alive

Unbeknown to everyone at the wedding that day, Ridge is still married. While everyone believes that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) died in a tragic plane crash, nothing could be further from the truth. The psychiatrist was kidnapped by Prince Omar Rashid (Kabir Bedi) and was being held hostage in his Moroccan palace.

On the day of Brooke and Ridge’s wedding, Taylor will try to escape from the prince’s clutches. But as longtime B&B viewers know, it will be months before she finally breaks free.

Brooke & Ridge Honeymoon As Guests Of Prince Omar

In an ironic twist, Brooke and Ridge will honeymoon in Morocco. Prince Omar will host the newly wedded couple and entertain them in the exotic location. All the while, Taylor will be trapped and unable to let Ridge know that she’s alive.

Despite the delicious drama that follows their vows, Brooke and Ridge’s spectacular wedding will always go down as one of B&B’s finest.

Why Are There No New The Bold And The Beautiful Shows?

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful stopped taping new shows in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS has elected to show classic episodes according to weekly themes. This week the the world’s favorite soap opera‘s theme is “Epic Weddings.”