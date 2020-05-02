Stassie Karanikolaou Wishes Fans A ‘Happy Friday’ In Seductive Lace Lingerie

Instagram sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou headed into the weekend with a torrid post that drove fans into a meltdown. The blond beauty flaunted her bombshell curves in seductive lace lingerie by Savage x Fenty, sharing a sultry bedroom photo that perfectly showcased her hourglass frame.

The upload showed her sitting on the edge of her bed and shooting a scorching look at the camera. Her legs were crossed in an elegant pose that highlighted her curvy thighs and she was leaning backwards on the palms of her hands, thrusting her chest and midriff into focus. The posture also emphasized her voluptuous hips, which were amply displayed in the high-cut lingerie. The sexy design had no trouble showing off her hip tattoo, which the seated pose made look like it was tracing the sinuous contour of her curvaceous frame.

Stassie slayed in a semi-sheer, two-piece lingerie set that comprised of an underwire bra and a tiny g-string. The flirty ensemble was crafted out of floral lace and sported a delicate scalloped trim around the neckline, as well as the waistband of both pieces. The detail that added femininity and sophistication to the number, which was designed to be enticing without becoming too racy or overly-revealing. The low-cut bra showed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, yet maintained a chic, classy vibe. Likewise, the bottoms displayed her chiseled physique thanks to the low-cut waistline, while also keeping the skin-flashing tasteful.

The two-piece was a pastel-yellow color that looked gorgeous against her fair skin tone, while also complementing her golden tresses. Stassie wore her hair down and brushed over her shoulder, letting her lock graze the side of her bust and to call even more attention to her buxom assets. Her brown roots showed through and transitioned into blond, giving her tresses a slight ombre look.

The 22-year-old social media star opted for a face-full of makeup in the shot. She rocked thin dark eyeliner to bring out her eyes, and plumped up her lips with a nude-pink shade. Her glam look also included sculpted eyebrows, which were several shades darker than her platinum-blond mane, as well as blush and highlighter.

The model kept things simple with her accessories, only wearing a subtle gold bracelet and a dainty cross-pendant necklace that discretely adorned her decolletage. Instead of going for flashy jewelry to highlight her outfit, she chose to let the decor shine the spotlight on her attire. Stassie looked regal snapped in a simple yet stylish interior, which was dominated by soft, plush textures and a vintage-gray palette that harmonized with her pastel lingerie.

“Aesthetically perfect,” read one of the many gushing comments that quickly amassed under her photo, trailed by a sparkles emoji and a pair of rose emoji.

In her caption, Stassie extended a warm greeting to her followers, adding a yellow-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her outfit. The post reeled in an overwhelming response from her admirers, who clicked the like button more than 993,000 times and left 4,580-plus messages on her photo, all within the first nine hours of posting. Stassie received a flurry of compliments and quite a few marriage proposals from her eager fans, who were left speechless by the smoking-hot look.

Among the commenters was Kylie Jenner, who left a heart-eyes and yellow-heart emoji for her bestie. The makeup mogul’s comment racked up 2,530 likes and 44 replies from Stassie’s followers.

Internet personality Rickey Thompson also chimed in. “WHEWWW,” he wrote in all caps, followed by three heart-eyes emoji.

Instagram star Kelsey Calemine had something to say about the provocative look as well. “Woah,” was her reaction, which garnered 458 likes from Stassie’s fans.

“Lookin [sic] like lemonade,” was another fan message, ending with a yellow-heart emoji.