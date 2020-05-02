Yuliett Torres Shows Off Her Perfect Curves And Sensual Style In Black Top And Sheer Stockings

Yuliett Torress recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her legions of admirers with a series of hot pictures.

In the snapshots, she could be seen rocking a black lace bustier top that she teamed with a pair of high-waisted black panties and black sheer stockings. She completed her sexy attire with a pair of black, high-heeled pumps.

Staying true to her style and to complement the sexy outfit, Yuliett opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a dewy foundation that rendered her face an illuminating look. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a mauve shade of lipstick, light gray eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back and shoulders.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared not one, not two, but three snaps from the photoshoot, striking a different pose in each one of them. In the latest one, she could be seen squatting on the floor next to a silver ladder. In this particular pic, Yuliett showed off her sexy thighs, looked at the camera, and parted her lips. The snap garnered more than 114,000 likes and over 1,300 comments within less than a day of posting.

In the second one, she struck a frontal pose while still squatting on the floor. She spread her legs apart, ran a hand through her hair, and sexily gazed at the camera. This particular picture racked up 87,000 likes and 900-plus comments. In the caption, she informed her fans that the photoshoot took place for H Para Hombres— a Mexican men’s magazine.

In the third and the final snap, Yuliett could be seen sitting on the floor with her back resting against the ladder. She lifted her legs up to show off major skin, while she held her hands behind her head to strike a pose. This picture accrued an additional 78,000 likes and above 760 comments.

“You look delicious! Your body is truly a work of art!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, those stockings look so sexy on your lovely thighs and hips. Simply mind-blowing, love it!” another user chimed in.

“Hello, Yuliett. Good morning, beautiful. Do you know that you are the woman of my dreams?” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “the hottest in Mexico,” and “my wife,” to express their adoration for the model.

Yuliett wows her fans with her hot snaps and videos almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a new TikTok video in which she could be seen twerking while rocking a green outfit.