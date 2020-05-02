‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Teases Impending Drama For Theo & Kyle

The Young and the Restless recently ran out of new material amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the storyline for Kyle and Theo ended with Theo losing his job at Jabot and Kyle retaking the CEO position after wowing Jack.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) tricked Theo (Tyler Johnson) into stealing what he thought was Kyle’s plan to present to Jack (Peter Bergman). When it came time to pitch a new direction for Jabot, Theo ended up giving Jack a presentation that Jack himself had given 15 years before, which left him infuriated at his nephew. Ultimately, Jack gave Kyle the option for how to handle the situation, and although Theo apologized and promised it wouldn’t happen again, Kyle ended up firing his cousin.

Recently, Theo actor Tyler Johnson dished some insight into his on-screen alter ego’s thoughts to Soap Opera Digest. Johnson teased that the tumultuous relationship between Theo and Kyle isn’t over by a long shot.

“I don’t think Theo is done with Kyle. Or Jack. He has, even more, to prove at this point. This lit a fire under him and raises the stakes; this is about family, honor, and accomplishment, and Theo’s setback only hardens his resolve,” said Johnson.

Unfortunately, Theo lost Jack’s respect by failing to come up with something original when it came time to help determine a new course for the Abbott family cosmetics company. Johnson noted that Jack had been both a mentor and father figure to Theo, so it hit him hard to suddenly find himself so at odds with his newly found uncle. The young man is determined to save face and make things right with Jack before its all said and done.

“Theo will find a way to make his frazzle and his dazzle work for him,” the actor predicted. “Theo is theatric by nature, and I don’t see him tonight down anytime soon; now that his back is against the wall, II can only imagine more. He knows how to make something out of nothing, and he’s been in this position before!”

The main reason why Theo ended up choking and stealing the work he thought was Kyle’s is that he’d grown attached to Lola (Sasha Calle). Right before Theo’s big presentation, Lola had to leave to put out fires at her restaurant in Miami, and the wind went out of Theo’s sails. He allowed his self doubt to sabotage him, and he ended up trying to take the easy way out, which bit him in the backside.