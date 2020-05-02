Natalie Gauvreau Shows Off Major Skin In Crop Top And Beach Pants On Instagram

Canadian model Natalie Gauvreau, who uses the moniker “Sexy Nat G” on Instagram, recently took to her page and teased her 4.8 million fans with a set of skin-baring snapshots.

In the pics, she could be seen rocking a purple mini windbreaker that she teamed with matching beach pants from the brand Gecko Hawaii. To spice things up, Natalie lifted the crop top to show off major underboob while she also naughtily pulled her pants down to show draw viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs. The move revealed that she was wearing no undergarments underneath the ensemble. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her style, she sported a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that rendered Natalie’s skin a perfect matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush combined with some highlighter, wore a nude lipstick, opted fro heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Toronto, Canada. For the photoshoot, Natalie stood in her room, and to the excitement of her fans, she shared not one, not two, but four snaps from the photoshoot.

In the first pic, she stood straight, pulled her pants down to expose her lower torso, and gazed at the camera. In the second one, she slightly tilted her body, kept a hand on her neck, and flashed a soft smile. In the third snap, she tugged at her pants but this time, she lowered her top to hide her underboob. In the fourth and final photo, Natalie struck a side pose and provided her fans with an eyeful of underboob, her taut stomach, and her lower torso.

In the caption, she asked her fans which one of the pics they like the most. Within 15 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 148,000 likes and over 4,700 comments.

“I like the second pic the best because I can see your face better,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I choose all four [of the pics] because you are a very, very beautiful and attractive woman,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are so hot Natalie. Can I quarantine with you, please?” a third admirer requested.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised Natalie’s body.

“Those abs are everything. Simply amazing!” they wrote.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “I am speechless,” “extremely sexy,” and “what a babe,” to express their admiration for Natalie.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Eriana Blanco, Tina Louise, Francia James, and Rianna Conner Carpenter.