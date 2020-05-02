Qimmah Russo Stuns In Yellow Leggings And Sports Bra She Performs Mini Gymnastics Routine In New Video

Qimmah Russo showed off a bit of her gymnastics skills in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pair of yellow leggings and a black sports bra, the petite powerhouse wore her curly black hair up in a messy bun. She was filmed from behind as she launched into a sprint across the blue floor of a gym. The slowed-down clip emphasized the smoothness of her movement and helped the viewer to focus on her defined muscles.

Just before she reached the end of the floor, Qimmah performed a cartwheel that seemed effortless for her. After she nailed the landing, she performed a successful backflip as well. In what appeared to be an expression of triumph, Qimmah raised her arms into the air and fell back onto the mat behind her.

In her caption, Qimmah wrote that she enjoyed “exploring” her previous expectations of herself and added a brown flexed bicep emoji at the end of her sentence.

The video has been viewed more than 29,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans cheered on her display of tumbling skills.

“Now that’s what I’m talking about you looking tremendous you move quickly like a gazelle,” one person wrote. “You are HOT LIKE fire.”

Others were more focused on her toned physique.

“I’m going to be honest, I may have zoomed in on your butt as you took off running….solid!” a second commenter added.

“Your slow-motion movement is spectacular, beauty,” a third wrote.

“You are awesome,” a fourth gushed. “So athletic.”

But there was another subset of the comment sections that seemed inspired by the fact that Qimmah was pushing past her limitations.

Qimmah previously displayed her athleticism in a video she uploaded to her Instagram page in late March. In it, she knocked out a set of barbell squats while wearing a midriff-baring lavender sports bra and sparkly blue shorts.

“There is no force more powerful than a [sic] women Determined to Rise. SQUEEZE!” she wrote in the caption.

The clip has been viewed more than 80,000 times and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it.

She also regularly shows off all of the gains that she has earned in the gym in bikini pictures. In a recent post, she shared a throwback photos of herself in a dark red two-piece swimsuit whose triangles of fabric did little to cover Qimmahs’s bombshell figure.

That photo series has racked up close to 20,000 likes and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it.