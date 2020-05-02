Madison Gordon Shows Off Her Sexy Figure In A Tiny Blue Dress On Instagram

Australian fitness model Madison Gordon exactly knows how to tease her fans with her hot pics. Friday, May 1, was no exception, as she took to her Instagram page and treated her admirers to yet another sexy snapshot.

In the picture, Madison could be seen rocking a tiny, blue silk dress that featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled her to flaunt a glimpse of sideboob while accentuating her small waist.

She sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application included foundation, a pink blush, nude lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, and a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows that had been groomed to perfection.

She loosely tied her raven-colored tresses and allowed them to fall over her back and shoulders, while also letting a few strands of hair to fall over her face.

In terms of jewelry, Madison kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of dainty stud earrings.

For the snap, Madison sat on a sofa, slightly puckered her lips and gazed at the camera. In the caption, she wished everyone a good morning.

Within a few hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 8,300 likes. Meanwhile, her fans flocked to the comments section and posted more than 260 messages in which they praised Madison for her amazing body and sense of style. While most of the comments were subtly flirtatious, others were quite explicit.

“Wow, you look so good and I love your sexy dress! It goes with your beautiful and sexy eyes, baby,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are one of the most beautiful women in the world,” another one chimed in.

“Hello, you are the most wonderful and pretty woman on Instagram, I adore you, you are my love!” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower asked Madison out on a date.

“You are so dressed up, where are you going? Should we go on a date tonight?” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “you’re out of this world,” “exquisite beauty,” and “mind-blowing,” to praise Madison. Meanwhile, some of them also posted countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to express their admiration for her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Vicky Aisha, Annelise Jr., and Tawny Jordan.