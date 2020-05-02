Georgina Mazzeo Shows Off Pert Derriere In Pink Lingerie On Instagram

Venezuelan bikini model Georgina Mazzeo recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.8 million followers with a hot lingerie snapshot.

In the photo, which was uploaded on Friday, May 1, Georgina was featured rocking a pink crop top that she teamed with skimpy pink panties. The ensemble perfectly accentuated her figure, particularly showcasing her pert derriere and sexy legs. That’s not all, but the risque outfit also enabled her to put her taut stomach and enviable curves on full display.

For the snap, she stood in front of a large window and struck a side pose. She kept her cellphone on the window, turned her face toward the camera, sexily gazed at it, and flashed a soft smile.

Georgina opted for a full face of makeup to match her attire. The application featured an ivory foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore light-pink lipstick, and applied a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Finally, she wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back and shoulders.

Georgina wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated that the pic was captured when she was about to capture a selfie but she was caught “red-handed.” She also informed her fans that her sexy attire was from the U.K.-based fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Within 12 hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the sexy picture has amassed more than 129,000 likes. That’s not all, but her most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted 1,000-plus comments to praise Georgina for her sexy figure and beautiful looks. Such a volume of interest shows that she is very popular on the photo-sharing website, so it should be no surprise that most of her posts instantly go viral.

“How should I tell you that I really, really like you?” one of her fans expressed his feelings.

“Did anyone ever tell you that you are the most beautiful woman on Earth?” another user chimed in.

“You are so gorgeous! This picture brightened up my day. Thanks for posting this, my lovely queen,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth user praised Georgina’s sexy ensemble.

“Those pink panties look so hot and sexy, especially on your booty,” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “the hottest,” and “simply amazing,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models, including Dasha Mart, Laura Sanchez, and Bru Luccas.