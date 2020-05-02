Avital Cohen Shows Off Curves In Lime Green Sports Bra And Shorts For Latest Workout Video

Israeli fitness model, Avital Cohen, flaunted her hourglass figure in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the brunette beauty rocked a lime green sports bra and matching shorts as she exercised in a gym. She wore her long brown hair in a low ponytail and paired her brightly colored workout attire with white sneakers.

At the beginning of the video, Avital is seen repeatedly bending over a stool. After that, she moved on to a set of sit-ups with a ball. She held it in her hands as she lay on the ground and when she raised her torso, she threw it against a trampoline. Avital caught it as it bounced back and then lowered her torso back onto the ground.

Next, she introduced a large exercise ball to the workout. Avital lay on her back and placed her legs against the ball while she kept her hips raised. Then she kicked her legs out and then bent them, pushing and pulling the ball as she did so.

Then she powered through a set of single-leg glute bridges, which required her to raise one leg into the air as she lifted her hips and kept the other leg against the ball.

In the video’s final clip, Avital ended the workout session with a dose of cardio as she was seen working out on the gym’s stair machine.

The video was a piece of sponsored content for Red Line Energy, a line of fitness drinks. Avital’s workout footage was intercut with clips of her drinking from one of their products.

The post has been viewed close to 250,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 450 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Avital’s fans expressed their appreciation for her beauty. Some of these fans focused on complimenting her choice of workout attire.

“Wow, you in that green babe!” one person wrote before adding a string of green heart and fire emoji.

“You look truly very beautiful and I admire your dedication. Your figure is truly stunning. So jealous!” another added.

“Keep it up, goddess @avital, a third commenter added. “Hope you have an amazing Friday. Take care of yourself and stay healthy.”

Others seemed to desire a romantic connection with Avital.

“You are always stunning, beauty. I really love you, gorgeous baby.” ” a fourth supporter gushed.”Your workout videos always inspire me. You are truly gorgeous and speechless beautiful.”