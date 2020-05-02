Qimmah Russo Rocks Skimpy Dark Red Bikini In Throwback Photos, Says She Misses The Beach

Qimmah Russo reminisced about life before the necessity of coronavirus quarantine in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the Los Angeles based fitness trainer rocked a dark red string bikini which flaunted her sculpted physique.

Qimmah posed at a beach in each of the photos and used a lifeguard tower as her backdrop. In the first shot, she leaned against the rail of its ramp and stood with one leg extended in front of her as she smiled at the camera. She wore her long black hair loose and it seemed windswept as it lay across her shoulder. She leaned slightly forward in the shot which helped to emphasize her washboard abs.

Qimmah struck sultry poses in each of the six images included in the photo series but her stance in the final slide did the best job of flaunting her lean. In the image. She faced the camera and stood on the ramp of the lifeguard tower. She tilted her body to the side, offering a clear showcase of her gym-honed musculature. As if to up the allure of the photo, she sent her viewers a seductive double-eyed squint and showed off her pearly white smile with an open-mouthed smile.

In her caption, she wrote about missing spending time at the beach and called life “a blessing.”

In the close to 10,000 comments, Qimmah’s fans shared lots of compliments about her enviably chiseled figure.

“OMG!!!! U are drop-dead gorgeous!!!” one person wrote before adding a string of fire and heart eye emoji.

A second fan responded to the nostalgic mood of her caption.

“Never can we take for granted the beautiful simple things in life!! Thank you!” a second commenter added.

“We get it! Your perfect @qimmahrusso” a third Instagram user commented. “Embodiment Of hard work and dedication.”

A fourth admirer got very verbose with their praise.

“Hi honey nice picture,” they commented. “You look gorgeous today. Keep up the good work, you’re my favorite girl in the world. I love you, honey. That is my favorite color red. It’s been so long. Stay motivated. You’re pretty awesome.”

This is hardly the first time that Qimmah has shared a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram. In a previous post, she sported a minuscule bright orange two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. She completed her smoking hot look with a low blond ponytail, and limited her jewelry to a ring on the index finger of both of her hands.

The photo has been liked over 50,000 times, and close to 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it.