Khloe Terae Sizzles In Sparkly Gray Lingerie On Instagram

Canadian model Khloe Terae recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 2.3 million fans with a very hot post.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo0-sharing platform on Friday, May 1, Khloe could be seen rocking a very sparkly gray lingerie set, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage and underboob. That’s not all, but the racy ensemble also enabled her to put her sexy legs on full display. A pair of sparkly gray wings were also added to her attire with the help of a photo-editing tool.

In keeping with her glamorous attire, Khloe sported a full face of makeup. The application included a dewy foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. Khloe finished off her makeup application with well-defined, dark eyebrows and nose contouring. She also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a nude polish.

She wore her blond tresses in romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of sparkly stud earrings, multiple rings, and two sparkly bracelets, one in each wrist.

To strike a pose, she sat next to a wall and rested her arm against it. She tilted her head, sported a pout, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Khloe wrote that May is her favorite month because she was born in the same month. She also tagged her makeup artist Andrew Saint Andrew, photographer Brian B Hayes, and the photo-editing service Edit Collagee for acknowledgment.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 7,600 likes. Her fans also took to the comments section and posted more than 270 messages to praise Khloe for her hotness.

“Hopefully, you’ll post a lot of tasteful birthday suit pics then,” one of her fans enthused.

“There aren’t enough words to describe how beautiful you look, always lifting my spirits whenever I’m having a bad day,” another user chimed in.

“You are the supreme Canadian goddess. So beautiful!” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised the model’s hot figure.

“Amazing body! You are the absolute example of perfect beauty,” they wrote.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Jessica Cribbon, CJ Sparxx, Brooke Evers, Eden Levine, and Kindly Myers.

Khloe posts her sexy pics to tease her legions of followers almost every week. Only a day ago, she shared multiple pics in which she rocked tiny pajamas set with no bra, showing off some major skin.