Trevor Noah Pays For The Salaries Of ‘Daily Show’ Employees Out Of Work Due To COVID-19

Even though his staff can't work right now, Trevor Noah made sure they were taken care of financially.

Comedian Trevor Noah is paying for the salaries of the employees of the nighttime news satire show The Daily Show With Trevor Noah out of his own pocket. His staff is currently furloughed and thus out of work right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he made sure that they were still taken care of financially during this difficult times, as was publicly released on Thursday, according to Tank’s Good News.

There are 25 employees in total at The Daily Show that have been out of work since mid March when the show had to shutdown production for the safety of all. Since then, Noah has been doing an altered version of the show called The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah. However, camera operators, audio technicians, stage management personnel, and video operators are unfortunately not needed for this virtual version. These are all people who previously physically worked in the studio.

Noah still considers these individuals an important part of his team and has not forgotten about them in the midst of the pandemic.

An inside source close to Noah explained that the comedian has a close bond with many of his team members that have been by his side for years.

“These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show. Trevor is personally covering their salaries until the production business opens again. He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get through this together.”

While it is not clear for how many weeks Noah has been paying for these individuals salaries, the inside source did note that the comedian will continue to do this until it is safe enough for them to return to work.

Throughout this pandemic the usually lighthearted Noah has been particularly vocal about more serious topics. He has been tough on President Trump not only in his dialogues on the show but throughout his posts on social media. One of his recent Instagram posts criticized Trump for how has responded to the coronavirus thus far.

“Coronavirus Updates: Trump Ignored Over a Dozen COVID-19 Warnings- Turns out the president who doesn’t read missed over a dozen warnings about coronavirus earlier this year,” he wrote in the Instagram caption.

