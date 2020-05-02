‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Victor Lays A Trap For Nikki

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, May 4 teases a classic episode from October 31, 1981, which is when Nikki, who was a stripper at The Bayou, first visited the Ranch. The Mustache learned that there really was something to be found on the other side of town. The second week of Y&R‘s classic flashback themes focuses on Victor and Nikki’s lifetime of love.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) visits Victor’s (Eric Braeden) Ranch for the first time, and Victor tests their chemistry with help from his friend, Colonel Douglas Austin (Michael Evans), according to SheKnows Soaps. The moment comes not long after Douglas and Victor visited The Bayou and watched as Nikki had the men in the room, cheering wildly and eating out of her hand. From nearly the very beginning, Victor found himself smitten with the sexy showgirl. Just a few weeks after Victor first laid eyes on the future Mrs. Newman, he arranges for a time for her to visit his domain.

However, The Mustache has a test for Nikki to pass first because Victor certainly needs to protect his vast wealth from anybody who might have ill intentions or wrong reasons for being in a relationship with him. It seems he’s concerned that the exotic dancer may be a gold digger, so he comes up with a test for her, and Colonel Douglas Austin helps him out. Instead of the lord of the manor, Victor poses as the butler, making the Colonel act as the owner of the vast estate. Throughout Nikki’s time visiting the mansion, Victor is stuck catering to the whims of the Colonel. Ultimately, they set up a choice for Nikki. Victor is penniless, and the Colonel is powerful and wealthy. It’s all one big game to see who she’d choose between the two of them. After all, Victor doesn’t want somebody who is only after his fortune. Plus, he’s not entirely sure if somebody like Nikki is good enough for him.

As long-time viewers know, Nikki ended up choosing Victor, but he didn’t end up wanting to marry her, and they shared a one-night stand before she married somebody else. However, their one night together led to pregnancy for Nikki, and later, a paternity test revealed that Victoria was Victor’s daughter. Not too long after that, he and Nikki got married in an absolutely stunning ceremony that viewers were treated to a few weeks ago during a Friday Flashback replay.