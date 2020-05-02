CJ Sparxx Goes Glam In A See-Through White Outfit, Shows Off Ample Cleavage

American Playboy model Cassandra Sienega — aka CJ Sparxx — recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her legions of admirers with a very sexy snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Friday, May 1, Cassandra could be seen rocking a see-through white dress that featured a plunging neckline. As a result, she showed off her never-ending cleavage to tease her fans. That’s not all, but she also flashed a glimpse of her sexy legs. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

In keeping with her glamorous outfit, Cassandra sported a full face of makeup. The application featured a foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a light pink blush, applied a nude eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup with a shimmery pink lipstick.

She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back and shoulders. Meanwhile, she had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a nude polish.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Pasadena, California. For the pic, she sat on the arm of a sofa, spread her legs apart, slightly puckered her lips, and sexily gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Cassandra asked her fans to visit her Only Fans account where she shares her uncensored videos and pictures. She also informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the Los Angeles-based fashion retailer, Ami Clubwear. In the end, she tagged her photographer Keith from Girls on Glass Studios for acknowledgment.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered close to 10,000 likes. Meanwhile, some of her most ardent followers also took to the comments sections and posted about 260 messages to praise Cassandra for her sexiness.

“You make me want to do a lot of things girl,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow!! This pic is on fire! This dress looks super gorgeous on you,” another user chimed in.

“Goddess, I love ur sexy body coz u are perfect and smoking hot. When I look at you, my heart jumps out of my chest,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are absolutely, unbelievably gorgeous! Love you so much,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so seductive,” “spectacular,” and “I am speechless,” to express their admiration for Cassandra.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Olga Loera, Caya Hefner, Khloë Terae, and Jessica Vaugn.

Cassandra loves to show off her sexy body in skimpy outfits from time to time. Only a day ago, she treated her fans to a hot snapshot in which she rocked a revealing crop top teamed with a pair of stretchy shorts.