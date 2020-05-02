Eden Levine Shows Off Major Sideboob In Skimpy Lingerie On Instagram

Instagram model Eden Levine recently took to her account and wowed her fans with a very sexy, lingerie snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Friday, May 1, Eden could be seen rocking sexy silk lingerie that allowed her to show off a lot of skin. To strike a pose for the pic, she lied on her bed over her belly and flashed major sideboob to tease her fans. That’s not all, but the picture also captured an eyeful of her pert booty.

Staying true to her signature style, she sported a full face of makeup. The application featured foundation, a pink lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. Eden dusted her cheeks with a pink blush and highlighter, while she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows. She wore her raven-colored tresses in soft curls and swept them to one side.

In the caption, Eden shared an incident with her fans, telling them that she burned herself while curling her hair with an iron rod. She also asked her followers to watch her latest Instagram Stories where she shared screenshots of how people troll her and other models on social media.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 8,700 likes. Some of her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted above 220 comments in which they praised Eden for her sexiness. Not only that, but many users also extended their support because she has to face a lot of trolling on a daily basis.

“I love you, sweetheart! You are outstandingly beautiful, gorgeous, and nice,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, so beautiful. Happy Friday, I hope you have a great weekend,” another user chimed in.

“Sorry, darling. You have to deal with trolls. You are beautiful, confident, and brave! Keep it up!” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower asked Eden to marry him.

“How can someone be this gorgeous and perfect? Will you be my wife?” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “very, very pretty,” and “I love you,” to express their admiration for the model.

Aside from her regular followers, many of Eden’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation, including Pandora Blue, Viviana Castrillon, Gia Macool, and Rachel Ann Cook.

Eden likes to show off her feminine curves in a variety of revealing outfits. Not too long ago, she gave her fans an eyeful of cleavage in a photo that featured her wearing a stunning red dress.