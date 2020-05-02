Poll Shows Joe Biden And Donald Trump Tied In Race For White House

According to a Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP poll released on Friday, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are tied in the race for the White House.

Both candidates are polling at 43 percent. This could be a bad sign for Biden, who came in six points ahead of Trump’s in the April IBD/TIPP poll. The president’s surge was boosted by independents. In April, Biden had a nine-point advantage over Trump among independent voters, but Trump is now in the lead, polling at 36 percent. Ten percent of independents support neither of the candidates, and 16 percent of them are still undecided.

Trump has also managed to increase his support among Democrats. Six percent of voters who identify as Democrats supported Trump in April, and 12 percent support him now. Biden’s standing among his own party’s voters has weakened, however, dropping from 89 percent in April to 83 percent in the May poll.

As Investor’s Business Daily notes, the poll is good news for Trump.

“The tie with Biden in a national 2020 election poll is especially good news for Trump, since he is expected to outperform his national polling in battleground states, as he did in 2016.”

In general, Trump appears to have politically benefited from the crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, since Americans appear to be rallying around him. His approval rating is 42 percent, with 44 percent of voters disapproving of the job he has done as president. In January, for instance, Trump’s disapproval rating was 51 percent.

Furthermore, voters seem to trust the president when it comes to important issues. Despite the fact that tens of millions have filed for unemployment since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, 50 percent approve of the way Trump has handled the country’s economy, and only 28 percent disapprove.

Erin Schaff-Pool / Getty Images

Interestingly, Americans do not seem to think as highly of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Forty-one percent think the president has done a good job in that respect, and 39 percent disagree. Among independents, Trump’s COVID-19 approval rating is 37 percent, with 39 percent disapproving of his response to the crisis.

Other polls paint a similar picture, predicting a very close race. For instance, a Hill/HarrisX poll released on Thursday found that Trump and Biden are statistically tied. Independent voters seem to be evenly split, both men enjoy admirable support from members of their respective parties, and both of them struggle with women.

According to Ipsos Research Director Mallory Newall, “Both candidates will undoubtedly be working to shore up support among women between now and the election.”