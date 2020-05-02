Sixers Rumors: CJ McCollum Would Be ‘Excellent Fit’ Alongside Ben Simmons And Joel Embiid, Per ‘NBC Sports’

With the Portland Trail Blazers expected to suffer a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star shooting guard CJ McCollum and his future with the team. If the Trail Blazers finally decide to break their explosive backcourt duo this summer, most people see McCollum as the likely trade candidate in Portland. Once he becomes officially available on the trade market, several NBA teams who are in dire need of additional star power to contend for the NBA championship title are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring McCollum, including the Philadephia 76ers.

Like the Trail Blazers, the Sixers were also struggling to consistently win games despite having a star-studded roster but instead of parting ways with one of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, they are highly expected to find ways to further improve their roster in the 2020 NBA offseason. According to Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, McCollum would be an “excellent fit” alongside Simmons and Embiid as his arrival in the City of Brotherly Love would immediately address the Sixers’ need of another shot creator and shot maker.

“Like Booker, McCollum checks off a couple huge boxes as both a shot creator and maker. He doesn’t fit the timeline as well at 28 but would still make for an excellent fit next to Simmons and Embiid.”

With the Sixers currently in a win-now mode, they no longer need a player that fits the timeline of Embiid and Simmons. Regardless of age, adding a quality player that complements Embiid and Simmons’ game should be the top priority for the Sixers in the 2020 NBA offseason, especially if they want to boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The successful acquisition of McCollum from the Trail Blazers would give the Sixers the third All-Star that would enable them to create their own “Big Three” with Embiid and Simmons. With his ability to excel in an off-ball-capacity, McCollum would be an ideal fit alongside Embiid and Simmons, who both need the ball in their hands to maximize their potential on the court.

Aside from being able to play off the ball, McCollum could also serve as the Sixers’ primary ballhandler when Simmons needs to rest or suffer an injury. If McCollum immediately builds good chemistry with Simmons and Embiid, the Sixers could beat any powerhouse teams in the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

As of now, acquiring McCollum in the 2020 NBA offseason is just a pipe dream for the Sixers. When the 2019-20 NBA season is over, it’s more likely that the Trail Blazers would once again try to add players that could help McCollum and Lillard turn their team into a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.